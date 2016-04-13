CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_BBx3_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3085
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx3.mq5 (12.13 KB) view
xma_bbx3_htf.mq5 (11.25 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XMA_BBx3 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_BBx3.mq5 indicator file. Place it in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx3_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx3_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14846

XMA_BBx5_HTF XMA_BBx5_HTF

The XMA_BBx5 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF XMA_BBx5_Cloud_HTF

The XMA_BBx5_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ForexLine ForexLine

A trend indicator in the form of a moving average that changes color depending on trend direction.

ForexLineSign ForexLineSign

A semaphore signal indicator that generates trade signals in accordance with trend direction changes.