Indicators

XMA_BBx7_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3672
(16)
Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14859

