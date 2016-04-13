Join our fan page
XMA_BBx7_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3672
Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14859
