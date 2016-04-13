CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XMA_BBx7_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3189
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xma_bbx7_cloud.mq5 (15.88 KB) view
xma_bbx7_cloud_htf.mq5 (15.31 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The XMA_BBx7_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires XMA_BBx7_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The XMA_BBx7_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14865

XMA_BBx7_Cloud XMA_BBx7_Cloud

Three Bollinger Bands channels based on one moving average, drawn as a colored cloud, with the display of the last values as price labels.

ForexLineSign ForexLineSign

A semaphore signal indicator that generates trade signals in accordance with trend direction changes.

ForexLine_HTF ForexLine_HTF

The ForexLine indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

BB_OsMA_HTF BB_OsMA_HTF

The BB_OsMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.