Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
bts - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5638
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script has two functions:
- bsearch() - a binary search
- tsearch() - a ternary search
Comparing the speed of two types of search is performed.
Test is performed 30 times on different arrays, the alert displays the result of each test and at the end the total time for each function.
A ternary search is almost one and a half faster than a binary.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1468
The market volume indicator whose main purpose is to filter false signals which occur in the side movement of the market.HawaiianTsunamiSurfer, a statistical look at determinant price explosions
This system, based on Momentum indicator, assumes that very strong price movements are determinant. It consists in riding the appearing tsunamis, for instance, an important US Nonfarm Payrolls release. HawaiianTsunamiSurfer works well on AUDUSD, USDJPY and EURUSD.
The Expert Advisor is realized on the ADX_Cross_Hull_Style and UltraXMA indicators.One Cancel Other(s)
The script imitates the One Cancel Other function for orders. When one order is triggered, the others are deleted.