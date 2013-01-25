CodeBaseSections
bts - script for MetaTrader 5

bts.mq5 (8.39 KB) view
The script has two functions:

  • bsearch() - a binary search
  • tsearch() - a ternary search

Comparing the speed of two types of search is performed.

Test is performed 30 times on different arrays, the alert displays the result of each test and at the end the total time for each function.

A ternary search is almost one and a half faster than a binary.


