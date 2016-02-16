CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

XEnvelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4058
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
xenvelopes.mq5 (8.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The classic Envelopes indicator which uses the algorithms of universal averaging and fills the channel with a colored background.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes indicator

Figure 1. The XEnvelopes indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14742

RJTX_Matches_Smoothed RJTX_Matches_Smoothed

The indicator helps to determine the beginning and end of trends on the basis of the slope of the "matches" lines and the color of their heads. Each match represents a line between the smoothed open price of a bar and the smoothed close price of the next one.

CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF CCI_On_StepChannel_HTF

The CCI_On_StepChannel with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes_HTF XEnvelopes_HTF

The XEnvelopes with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

XEnvelopes2 XEnvelopes2

Two Envelopes channels, based on one moving average with different deviation values, drawn as a cloud.