TripleBolling_Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Porphiryev
Published by:
Rudinei Felipetto
Views:
7173
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Sergey Porphiryev

The indicator draws three pairs of the Bollinger Bands with a default standard deviation rate of 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

Modified to accept all Bollinger Bands parameters.

The TripleBolling_Modified on EURUSD M1.

The full description with images is in the original author's post here!

