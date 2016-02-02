CodeBaseSections
BB_OsMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
BB_OsMA indicator is a Forex indicator for MetaTrader 5.

BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid, with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.

Update: version "1.00" @ 2024/02/19
The program has not been updated for too long and is no longer working properly.


EURGBPH1_BBOsMA

