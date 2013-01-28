CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Triple Bolling - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Sergey Porphiryev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10764
Rating:
(25)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The advanced presentation of the Bollinger Bands indicator that allows to visualize the minute candlesticks in particular.

In fact, the indicator draws three pair of the Bollinger Bands with a standard deviation rate of 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Default period is 50, it is convenient to work on the minute candlesticks.

It is created for comfort not to arrange three indicators each time and not to change the deviation periods and coloring manually and in order not to load the processor by triple calculations...

Triple Bolling

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1481

Exp_ColorCoppock Exp_ColorCoppock

The trade system using the ColorCoppock oscillator.

Range Range

The Range indicator calculates the range expansion index and displays the range of price change in the current bar

Translator Translator

The class for localization/multilingual support of text messages in user MQL5 programs

Trend Trend

The trend indicator drawn in the form of the color cloud