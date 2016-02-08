Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorBulls - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3898
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
A usual Bulls Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram. Additionally, smoothing of the resulting indicator is performed.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Figure 1. The ColorBulls indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14272
The indicator draws three pairs of the Bollinger Bands with a default standard deviation rate of 2, 3 and 4, respectively. Modified to accept all Bollinger Bands parameters.PricePercentRange
Price(%)Range is the indicator for the MetaTrader 5, which calculates the price movement based on percentage High (Highest) and Low (Lowest) Price on 100 bars.
A usual Bears Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram.ColorBearsCandle
The ColorBears indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorBears indicator algorithm.