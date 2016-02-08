A usual Bulls Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram. Additionally, smoothing of the resulting indicator is performed.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The ColorBulls indicator