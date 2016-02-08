CodeBaseSections
ColorBulls - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3898
(14)
colorbulls.mq5 (8.14 KB)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB)
A usual Bulls Power with the option of selecting Open, Close, High, Low price type for calculation as a colored histogram. Additionally, smoothing of the resulting indicator is performed.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The ColorBulls indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14272

