METRO_WPR_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
4061
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator color change algorithm.

Figure 1. The METRO_WPR_Sign indicator

Figure 1. The METRO_WPR_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14497

ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF

The ColorMETRO_WPR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR Exp_ColorMETRO_WPR

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic oscillator.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.