METRO_WPR_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator color change algorithm.
Figure 1. The METRO_WPR_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14497
