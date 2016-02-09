CodeBaseSections
Indicators

AMA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
ama_3htf.mq5 (12.75 KB) view
ama_3htf_.mq5 (12.76 KB) view
Three Adaptive Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.

Figure 1. The AMA_3HTF and AMA_3HTF_ indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14664

