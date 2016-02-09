Watch how to download trading robots for free
AMA_3HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Three Adaptive Moving Average indicators from three different timeframes displayed on the same chart.
Figure 1. The AMA_3HTF and AMA_3HTF_ indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14664
XDidi_Index_HTF
The XDidi_Index with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.RealValue_HTF
The RealValue with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
AMA_HTF
The Adaptive Moving Average indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.CopyTicksInd
The indicator demonstrates the operation of obtaining the ticks using the "CopyTicks", and allows to compare the three modes of obtaining ticks.