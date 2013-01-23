CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Linear Sinus FT - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

buldakov_a@mail.ru

Linear_Sinus_FT is the mathematical indicator that operates on the principle of approximation of sinusoid waves and realizes visualization of Fourier series for currency pair quotes.

When working with this indicator it should be noted that this indicator is redrawn at all bars at each change of the current bar! 

Fig.1 The Linear Sinus FT indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1455

