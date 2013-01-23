Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Linear Sinus FT - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7969
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
buldakov_a@mail.ru
Linear_Sinus_FT is the mathematical indicator that operates on the principle of approximation of sinusoid waves and realizes visualization of Fourier series for currency pair quotes.
When working with this indicator it should be noted that this indicator is redrawn at all bars at each change of the current bar!
Fig.1 The Linear Sinus FT indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1455
The Universal Oscillator indicator can display Bears Power, Bulls Power, CCI, DeMarker, MACD, Momentum, RSI, Stochastic, William's Percent Range. Three modes of overbought / oversold levels: the constant, dynamic (MA), dynamic (Bollinger Bands). Three rendering mode: line, filling, histogramchannel_breakout_entry
The market volatility indicator
The breakthrough trading system based on the signals of the TMA indicatorADX Cross Hull Style
A semaphore, arrow indicator drawn on the basis of the ADX technical indicator