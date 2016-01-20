CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

METRO_Stochastic_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4937
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator color change algorithm.

Figure 1. The METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator

Figure 1. The METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14521

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic oscillator.

HL_Average HL_Average

The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.

BB_OsMA BB_OsMA

BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid, with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.