Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
METRO_Stochastic_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4937
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator color change algorithm.
Figure 1. The METRO_Stochastic_Sign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14521
VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF
The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic
The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic oscillator.
HL_Average
The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.BB_OsMA
BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid, with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.