CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HL_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
7595
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
hl_average.mq5 (11.3 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

KCBT

The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 24.09.2007.

Figure 1. The HL_Average indicator

Figure 1. The HL_Average indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14522

METRO_Stochastic_Sign METRO_Stochastic_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator color change algorithm.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BB_OsMA BB_OsMA

BB_OsMA indicator is the OsMA indicator in the form of spheroid, with a deviation as the upper and lower bands.

PricePercentRange PricePercentRange

Price(%)Range is the indicator for the MetaTrader 5, which calculates the price movement based on percentage High (Highest) and Low (Lowest) Price on 100 bars.