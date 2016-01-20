Join our fan page
HL_Average - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
KCBT
The indicator displays the pivot level, support and resistance levels.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 24.09.2007.
Figure 1. The HL_Average indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14522
