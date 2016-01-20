CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorMETRO_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5296
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

TrendLaboratory Ltd.

Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the Stochastic technical indicator. The Stochastic indicator is represented by the purple color, the cloud color changes according to the trend direction. The green color of the cloud is signal for buying, tomato is for selling.

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator

Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14461

Exp_ColorMETRO_DeMarker Exp_ColorMETRO_DeMarker

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator.

ColorMETRO_DeMarker_HTF ColorMETRO_DeMarker_HTF

The ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorMETRO_Stochastic_HTF ColorMETRO_Stochastic_HTF

The ColorMETRO_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorMETRO_Stochastic Exp_ColorMETRO_Stochastic

Trading system using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator.