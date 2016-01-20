Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorMETRO_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5296
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
Indicator of the oscillator type, which displays its values based on the Stochastic technical indicator. The Stochastic indicator is represented by the purple color, the cloud color changes according to the trend direction. The green color of the cloud is signal for buying, tomato is for selling.
Figure 1. The ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14461
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator.ColorMETRO_DeMarker_HTF
The ColorMETRO_DeMarker indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ColorMETRO_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorMETRO_Stochastic
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator.