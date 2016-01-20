CodeBaseSections
VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

Alksnis Gatis

The indicator for determining the time when the pending orders should be placed, using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic oscillator. The thick pink and light green lines define the border of the channel. The time, when the dove-colored fast line of the ColorMETRO_Stochastic goes beyond the borders of this channel and goes back inside of it, is the most suitable time for placing pending orders.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorMETRO_Stochastic.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14510

METRO_WPR_Sign METRO_WPR_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_WPR indicator color change algorithm.

ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF ColorMETRO_WPR_HTF

The ColorMETRO_WPR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic_HTF

The VKW_Bands_Modify_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

METRO_Stochastic_Sign METRO_Stochastic_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator color change algorithm.