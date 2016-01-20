Real author:

Peter

The noiseless CCI indicator. An option to change the sensitivity was added to this CCI indicator analog by implementing an additional input parameter:

input uint Sens= 1 ;

The indicator includes a color indication in bright tones when level breakouts occur:

input int HighLevel=+ 100 ; input int MiddleLevel= 0 ; input int LowLevel=- 100 ;

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.04.2011.

Figure 1. The iCCI_NR indicator