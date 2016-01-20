Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
iCCI_NR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4379
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Peter
The noiseless CCI indicator. An option to change the sensitivity was added to this CCI indicator analog by implementing an additional input parameter:
input uint Sens=1; // Sensitivity threshold
The indicator includes a color indication in bright tones when level breakouts occur:
input int HighLevel=+100; input int MiddleLevel=0; input int LowLevel=-100;
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.04.2011.
Figure 1. The iCCI_NR indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14466
Trading system using the ColorMETRO_Stochastic indicator.ColorMETRO_Stochastic_HTF
The ColorMETRO_Stochastic with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The iCCI_NR with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.iCCI_NRCandle
The iCCI_NR indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.