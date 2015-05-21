Watch how to download trading robots for free
AtrRange - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator is used in AtrBreakGrid Expert Advisor and explains how it works.
After low-volatility periods it is time for an impulse which should be used for the flat breakout strategy.
EURUSD H1 shows the best results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12944
