RJT Matches - indicator for MetaTrader 4
This indicator helps determine the end and the beginning of trends based on the inclination of the matches and the color of its heads.
These are basic lines that show inclination for themselves, and together showing the evolution of the trend of prices. This tells us about the strength of a trend to continue or prepare us for an imminent change.
Each match is the line between the open price of a bar and the close price of the next. It is ideal for intraday trading (scalping / swing) in low time frames (minutes / hours).
