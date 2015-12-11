CodeBaseSections
Updated Nevalyashka - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
nevalyashka.mq4 (5.28 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Nevalyashka, updated to the new requirements off the terminal.

Once again, the Expert Advisor reverses the orders after closing.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14181

