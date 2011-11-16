Join our fan page
LeManTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 9948
Real author:
LeMan
LeManTrend determines a trend position based on the current price and high and low prices for three periods.
See also LeManSignal.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 06.08.2009.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/563
