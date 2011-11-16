CodeBaseSections
LeManTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9948
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
colorlemantrend.mq5 (8.21 KB) view
lemantrend.mq5 (6.95 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
Real author:

LeMan

LeManTrend determines a trend position based on the current price and high and low prices for three periods.

See also LeManSignal.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be placed to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 06.08.2009.

LeManTrend

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/563

VininI WPR FO VininI WPR FO

Smoothed Larry Williams' Percent Range using Inverse Fisher Transform.

Fisher Transform Fisher Transform

Fisher indicator calculates minimum and maximum price levels in previous history, determines direction of a trend and forecasts its reversal.

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2

BrainTrend1 and BrainTrend2 are placed in one minimized window to remove excessive elements from a chart workspace. BrainTrend1 (upper square dots) is a basic trend indicator, while BrainTrend2 (lower round dots) is a confirming indicator.

Daily Range Projections Daily Range Projections

Forecasting the next candlestick changing range on a day chart.