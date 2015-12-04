CodeBaseSections
PA_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6824
(29)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
pa_oscillator.mq5 (8.33 KB) view
Real author:

Evil corp. Ltd

A simple oscillator that shows the speed of the MACD indicator change implemented as a two-colored histogram.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The PA_Oscillator indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14332

fractal_dimension_HTF fractal_dimension_HTF

The fractal_dimension indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LinearMomentum LinearMomentum

A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.

RJT Matches RJT Matches

This indicator helps determine the end and the beginning of trends based on the inclination of the matches.

VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price

VWAP is an intra-day calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading relative to its volume weighted average for the day.