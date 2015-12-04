Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
PA_Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6824
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Evil corp. Ltd
A simple oscillator that shows the speed of the MACD indicator change implemented as a two-colored histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The PA_Oscillator indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14332
The fractal_dimension indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.LinearMomentum
A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.
This indicator helps determine the end and the beginning of trends based on the inclination of the matches.VWAP - Volume Weighted Average Price
VWAP is an intra-day calculation used primarily by algorithms and institutional traders to assess where a stock is trading relative to its volume weighted average for the day.