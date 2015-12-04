Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
LinearMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6158
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Totom Sukopratomo
A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The LinearMomentum indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14327
The Expert Advisor transfers to break-even and/or trails positions on every currency pairs or only on the current one.Background_DotsCandle_HTF
The indicator draws DotsCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The fractal_dimension indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.PA_Oscillator
A simple oscillator that shows the speed of the MACD indicator change implemented as a two-colored histogram.