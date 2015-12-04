Real author:

Totom Sukopratomo

A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The LinearMomentum indicator