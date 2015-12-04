CodeBaseSections
LinearMomentum - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6158
(24)
Real author:

Totom Sukopratomo

A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The LinearMomentum indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14327

