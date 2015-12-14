CodeBaseSections
RJT Matches - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rafael Jimenez Tocino
Published:
Updated:
rjt_matches.mq5 (4.53 KB) view
This indicator helps determine the end and the beginning of trends based on the inclination of the matches.

These are basic lines that show inclination for themselves, and together showing the evolution of the trend of prices. This tells us about the strength of a trend to continue or prepare us for an imminent change.

Each match is the line between the open price of a bar and the close price of the next. It is ideal for intraday trading (scalping / swing) in low time frames (minutes / hours).

The RJT Matches indicator applied on GOLD - 30 minutes

Ideal for scalping and swing trading in lower timeframes.

