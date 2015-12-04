CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Background_DotsCandle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
The indicator draws DotsCandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

Depending on candlestick direction its body is painted in blue or red, shadows are painted in light blue or pink.

Place DotsCandle.mq5 and Dots.mq5 compiled indicator files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. The Background_DotsCandle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14281

DotsCandle DotsCandle

The Dots indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the Dots algorithm.

Exp_Dots Exp_Dots

Trading system based on the signals of the Dots indicator.

Exp_breakeven_trailing_SL Exp_breakeven_trailing_SL

The Expert Advisor transfers to break-even and/or trails positions on every currency pairs or only on the current one.

LinearMomentum LinearMomentum

A variant of the Momentum indicator with volumes and time used in its calculations.