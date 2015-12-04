CodeBaseSections
Exp_ColorXCCXCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Exp_ColorXCCXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the ColorXCCXCandle indicator candles. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candle color.

Place ColorXCCXCandle.ex5 and XCCX.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14260

Super_Trend_HTF Super_Trend_HTF

The Super_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Super_Trend Super_Trend

Trend indicator with simple and clear indication of position opening moments.

Dots Dots

Trend indicator located directly on the chart.

Dots_HTF Dots_HTF

The Dots indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.