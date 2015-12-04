Join our fan page
Exp_ColorXCCXCandle - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Exp_ColorXCCXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the ColorXCCXCandle indicator candles. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in candle color.
Place ColorXCCXCandle.ex5 and XCCX.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 at GBPJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14260
