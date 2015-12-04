Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Super_Trend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7998
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Super_Trend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Super_Trend.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Super_Trend_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14259
Super_Trend
Trend indicator with simple and clear indication of position opening moments.Exp_MomentumCandleSign
Trading system based on the signals of the MomentumCandleSign indicator.
Exp_ColorXCCXCandle
The Exp_ColorXCCXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the ColorXCCXCandle indicator candles.Dots
Trend indicator located directly on the chart.