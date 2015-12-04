CodeBaseSections
Dots_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
dots.mq5 (9.46 KB) view
dots_htf.mq5 (8.81 KB) view
The Dots indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Dots.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Dots_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14266

Dots Dots

Trend indicator located directly on the chart.

Exp_ColorXCCXCandle Exp_ColorXCCXCandle

The Exp_ColorXCCXCandle Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of the ColorXCCXCandle indicator candles.

DotsSign DotsSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Dots trend indicator algorithm.

Super_TrendSign Super_TrendSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the Super_Trend indicator algorithm.