ColorXCCXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the XCCX algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file XCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorXCCXCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13417
