ColorSchaffTrendCycle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5935
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
colorschafftrendcycle.mq5 (12.03 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
The real author:

http://www.earnforex.com/

The SchaffTrendCycle oscillator performed as a color histogram.

Fig.1 The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator

Fig.1 The ColorSchaffTrendCycle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1425

