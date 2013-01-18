CodeBaseSections
Exp_TrendEnvelopes - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
\MQL5\Include\
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
trendenvelopes.mq5 (10.88 KB) view
exp_trendenvelopes.mq5 (6.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The Expert Advisor drawn on the basis of the TrendEnvelopes semaphore, signal indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when a color point of the corresponding color appears.

Place TrendEnvelopes.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at USDCHFH4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1424

