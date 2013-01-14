CodeBaseSections
TrendEnvelopes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7667
(17)
The real author:

igorad

The typical semaphore trend indicator.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 28.10.2007. 

TrendEnvelopes

Fig.1 The TrendEnvelopes indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1394

