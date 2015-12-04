Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
WPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3493
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires WPR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The WPR_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14233
VininI_BB_HTF
The VininI_BB indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_JMACandleSign
Trading system based on the signals of the JMACandleSign indicator.
Exp_XMA_Range_Channel
Trading system based on the signals of the XMA_Range_Channel indicator.Last Price
A scalper that trades depending on the last deal on the open interest side.