Indicators

WPR_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3493
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
wpr.mq5 (7.19 KB) view
wpr_htf.mq5 (9.98 KB) view
The WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires WPR.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The WPR_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14233

