CodeBase
VininI_BB_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3853
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
vinini_bb.mq5 (9.58 KB) view
vinini_bb_htf.mq5 (11.22 KB) view
Download as ZIP
The VininI_BB indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires VininI_BB.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The VininI_BB_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14232

