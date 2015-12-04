Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_JMACandleSign - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3203
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Trading system based on the signals of the JMACandleSign indicator. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is a color point.
Place JMACandleSign.ex5 and JMA.ex5 compiled files to the <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. Trade examples on the chart
Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14229
The Asymmetry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.VininI_BB
An indicator that helps to calculate a safe stop level for open positions.
The VininI_BB indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.WPR_HTF
The WPR indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.