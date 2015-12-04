Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VininI_BB - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4665
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
An indicator that helps to calculate a safe stop level for open positions.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.04.2011.
Fig.1. The VininI_BB indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14224
A semaphore signal indicator that uses two JMA indicators, based on Open and Close values of the price series.geTrendOsc_HTF
The geTrendOsc indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Asymmetry indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_JMACandleSign
Trading system based on the signals of the JMACandleSign indicator.