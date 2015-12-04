CodeBaseSections
VininI_BB - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
vinini_bb.mq5 (9.58 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

An indicator that helps to calculate a safe stop level for open positions.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 27.04.2011.

Fig.1. The VininI_BB indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14224

