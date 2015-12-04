Watch how to download trading robots for free
WPRCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Dark Han
The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
Fig.1. The WPRCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14204
