Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
WPR3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4773
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Dark Han
Three WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) osicllators from the same timeframe, based on Close, High and Low in a single window.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 5.12.2011.
Fig.1. The WPR3 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14203
A usual WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) with the option of selecting Close, High, Low price type for calculation.Background_JMACandle_HTF
The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.MFICandle
The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.