WPR3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Dark Han

Three WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) osicllators from the same timeframe, based on Close, High and Low in a single window.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base at mql4.com on 5.12.2011.

Fig.1. The WPR3 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14203

WPR WPR

A usual WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) with the option of selecting Close, High, Low price type for calculation.

Background_JMACandle_HTF Background_JMACandle_HTF

The indicator draws JMACandle indicator candlesticks of a higher timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers.

WPRCandle WPRCandle

The WPR (Williams’ Percent Range) indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the WPR algorithm.

MFICandle MFICandle

The MFI indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the MFI algorithm.