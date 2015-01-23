CodeBaseSections
MFI_Price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
5238
(36)
MFI_price.mq5 (17.74 KB) view
Real author: Paladin80

The Money Flow Index Indicator use typical price (TP = (H + L + C)/3) for its plotting. We just added possibility to use all price types for calculations to the indicators standard code.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase on August 17, 2012.

Fig.1. MFI_price Indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11368

