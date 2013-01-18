The real author:

duckfu

The indicator realizes the strategy using the CCI. When trading Woodies CCI everything you need is to find Woodies CCI patterns. The system does not care what the price bars resemble, it does not care what other indicators or other markets do. It focuses only on the fact that your single market makes at present time and allows you to trade.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.10.2007.

Fig.1 The SuperWoodiesCCI indicator