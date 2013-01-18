Description

The CFractalsOnRingBuffer is designed for calculation of the Fractals technical indicator (Fractals) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CFractalsOnRingBuffer

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CFractalsOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CFractalsOnRingBuffer.mqh must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int bars_right = 2 , int bars_left = 2 , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double & high[], const double & low[], );

double MainOnHigh( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double high, const int index );

double MainOnLow( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double low, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); string NameUpper() string NameLower() int BarsRight() int BarsLeft() int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffers is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CFractalsOnRingBuffer.mqh> CFractalsOnRingBuffer fractals; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { fractals.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total-BarsRight && ! IsStopped ();i++) { UpperBuffer[i] = fractals.upper[rates_total- 1 -i]; LowerBuffer[i] = fractals.lower[rates_total- 1 -i]; } ... return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffers is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The indicator calculates the Test_Fractals_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated. The Test_Fractals_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the Fractals indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more Fractals is drawn.