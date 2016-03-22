CodeBaseSections
Nevalyashka 10-line EA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Khlystov
15575
(14)
Nevalyashka.mq4
Despite its size, this is an operational EA that can be efficient after minimum optimization.

Martingale functions can be added.

//--------------------------------------------------------------------
extern int  stoploss    = 50,
            takeprofit  = 50;
double      Lot=1;
int         tip;
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int init()
{
   OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,3,NormalizeDouble(Ask + stoploss*Point,Digits),
                        NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue);
}
//--------------------------------------------------------------------
int start()
{
   for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++){   
      if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==true){
         if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){
            tip = OrderType();
            Lot = OrderLots();return;}}}
   if (Lot==0) return;
   if (tip==0) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,3,NormalizeDouble(Ask + stoploss*Point,Digits),
                                    NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue);
   if (tip==1) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY ,Lot,Ask,3,NormalizeDouble(Bid - stoploss*Point,Digits),
                                    NormalizeDouble(Ask + takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue);
   return(0);
}
//-----------------------------------------------------------------

Simple optimization results



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9418

