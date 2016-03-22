Despite its size, this is an operational EA that can be efficient after minimum optimization.



Martingale functions can be added.



//-------------------------------------------------------------------- extern int stoploss = 50 , takeprofit = 50 ; double Lot = 1 ; int tip ; //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int init ( ) { OrderSend ( Symbol ( ) , OP_SELL , Lot , Bid , 3 , NormalizeDouble ( Ask + stoploss * Point , Digits ) , NormalizeDouble ( Bid - takeprofit * Point , Digits ) , " " , 777 , Blue ) ; } //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int start ( ) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < OrdersTotal ( ) ; i + + ) { if ( OrderSelect ( i , SELECT_BY_POS , MODE_TRADES ) = = true ) { if ( OrderSymbol ( ) = = Symbol ( ) ) { tip = OrderType ( ) ; Lot = OrderLots ( ) ; return ; } } } if ( Lot = = 0 ) return ; if ( tip = = 0 ) OrderSend ( Symbol ( ) , OP_SELL , Lot , Bid , 3 , NormalizeDouble ( Ask + stoploss * Point , Digits ) , NormalizeDouble ( Bid - takeprofit * Point , Digits ) , " " , 777 , Blue ) ; if ( tip = = 1 ) OrderSend ( Symbol ( ) , OP_BUY , Lot , Ask , 3 , NormalizeDouble ( Bid - stoploss * Point , Digits ) , NormalizeDouble ( Ask + takeprofit * Point , Digits ) , " " , 777 , Blue ) ; return ( 0 ) ; } //-----------------------------------------------------------------

Simple optimization results





