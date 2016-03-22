Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Nevalyashka 10-line EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15575
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Despite its size, this is an operational EA that can be efficient after minimum optimization.
Martingale functions can be added.
//-------------------------------------------------------------------- extern int stoploss = 50, takeprofit = 50; double Lot=1; int tip; //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int init() { OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,3,NormalizeDouble(Ask + stoploss*Point,Digits), NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue); } //-------------------------------------------------------------------- int start() { for (int i=0; i<OrdersTotal(); i++){ if (OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==true){ if (OrderSymbol()==Symbol()){ tip = OrderType(); Lot = OrderLots();return;}}} if (Lot==0) return; if (tip==0) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lot,Bid,3,NormalizeDouble(Ask + stoploss*Point,Digits), NormalizeDouble(Bid - takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue); if (tip==1) OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY ,Lot,Ask,3,NormalizeDouble(Bid - stoploss*Point,Digits), NormalizeDouble(Ask + takeprofit*Point,Digits)," ",777,Blue); return(0); } //-----------------------------------------------------------------
Simple optimization results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9418
Daily Channel
Simple display any time zone daily channel.Strength Arrow
This is an indicator which totally based on RSI. The reason to amend this indicator is knowing the strength of a currency.
Trading Comments
Commentary on behalf of Exponential Moving Average.Period ConverterALL
Script for converting a chart of the M1 timeframe into all other charts of the standard timeframes and recreating the M1 timeframe chart.