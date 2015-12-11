CodeBaseSections
Coin Flip - expert for MetaTrader 4

Volodymyr Hrybachov
22114
(47)
coin_flip.mq4 (35.5 KB) view
Expert Advisor with no custom indicator used, orders are opened pseudo-randomly. Equipped with a virtual trailing stop. After a loss the lot is increased by martingale with the specified parameters. Adapted for 4-5-digit quotes.

The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.

Parameters:

  • Risk automatic calculation of the lot for the first trade;
  • Lot — trading lot, if Risk=0;
  • Martingale lot multiplication factor in case of a loss;
  • MaxLot maximum allowed lot;
  • TakeProfit — Take profit;
  • StopLoss — Stop Loss;
  • MaxAttempts the maximal number of attempts to open an order;
  • Pause — pause between attempts;
  • Slippage maximum slippage;
  • TrailingStart number of points to start trailing;
  • TrailingStop — step of Trailing Stop;
  • Magic magic number;
  • Com comment to trades;
  • DrawInfo display/hide information on the trading;
  • Languages language of the displayed trading data;
  • TextColor displayed data color.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14302

The script analyzes the market based on two criteria: the moving averages and the support and resistance levels.

The function returns the lot size, which is calculated based on the stop loss size and the risk specified in the variable.

A simple indicator, which informs the trader about the appearance of "Bullish Engulfing" or "Bearish Engulfing" candlestick patterns on all timeframes.

The Expert Advisor reverses the orders after closing.