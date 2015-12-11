Join our fan page
Coin Flip - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 22114
Expert Advisor with no custom indicator used, orders are opened pseudo-randomly. Equipped with a virtual trailing stop. After a loss the lot is increased by martingale with the specified parameters. Adapted for 4-5-digit quotes.
The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.
Parameters:
- Risk — automatic calculation of the lot for the first trade;
- Lot — trading lot, if Risk=0;
- Martingale — lot multiplication factor in case of a loss;
- MaxLot — maximum allowed lot;
- TakeProfit — Take profit;
- StopLoss — Stop Loss;
- MaxAttempts — the maximal number of attempts to open an order;
- Pause — pause between attempts;
- Slippage — maximum slippage;
- TrailingStart — number of points to start trailing;
- TrailingStop — step of Trailing Stop;
- Magic — magic number;
- Com — comment to trades;
- DrawInfo — display/hide information on the trading;
- Languages — language of the displayed trading data;
- TextColor — displayed data color.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14302
