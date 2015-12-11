Expert Advisor with no custom indicator used, orders are opened pseudo-randomly. Equipped with a virtual trailing stop. After a loss the lot is increased by martingale with the specified parameters. Adapted for 4-5-digit quotes.

The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings.

Parameters:



Risk — automatic calculation of the lot for the first trade;

— automatic calculation of the lot for the first trade; Lot — trading lot, if Risk=0;

— trading lot, if Risk=0; Martingale — lot multiplication factor in case of a loss;

— MaxLot — maximum allowed lot ;

— ; TakeProfit — Take profit ;

; StopLoss — Stop Loss ;

; MaxAttempts — the maximal number of attempts to open an order ;

— ; Pause — pause between attempts ;

; Slippage — maximum slippage ;

— ; TrailingStart — number of points to start trailing;

— TrailingStop — step of Trailing Stop ;

; Magic — magic number;

— Com — comment to trades;

— DrawInfo — display/hide information on the trading;

— Languages — language of the displayed trading data;

TextColor — displayed data color.



