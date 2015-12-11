CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

VR Engulfing Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Vladimir Pastushak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
39625
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

A simple indicator, which informs the trader about the appearance of "Bullish Engulfing" or "Bearish Engulfing" candlestick patterns on all timeframes.

The program generates an alert with the message.

The indicator is written as simple as possible and will be helpful for novice programmers.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14336

Coin Flip Coin Flip

Opens orders using the martingale and a virtual trailing stop.

AP Script ver 1.01 AP Script ver 1.01

The script analyzes the market based on two criteria: the moving averages and the support and resistance levels.

Updated Nevalyashka Updated Nevalyashka

The Expert Advisor reverses the orders after closing.

Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA

This Expert Advisor uses three indicators: MA(150), RSI(3) with the levels of 80 and 20, Stochastic(6, 3, 3) with the levels of 70 and 30. The direction of opening deals is based on MA. Entry by RSI and Stochastic. Exit by Stochastic.