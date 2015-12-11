Join our fan page
VR Engulfing Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 39625
-
A simple indicator, which informs the trader about the appearance of "Bullish Engulfing" or "Bearish Engulfing" candlestick patterns on all timeframes.
The program generates an alert with the message.
The indicator is written as simple as possible and will be helpful for novice programmers.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14336
