Indicators

EMV_Histogram_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3392
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
emv_histogram.mq5 (9.34 KB) view
emv_histogram_htf.mq5 (13.25 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The EMV_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires EMV_Histogram.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The EMV_Histogram_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14153

