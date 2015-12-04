CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Fast2_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3596
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
fast2.mq5 (8.73 KB) view
fast2_htf.mq5 (10.77 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Fast2 indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Fast2.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Fast2_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The Fast2_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14143

DynamicRS_3CLines_HTF DynamicRS_3CLines_HTF

The DynamicRS_3CLines indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_DigitalF-T01 Exp_DigitalF-T01

The Exp_DigitalF-T01 Expert Advisor enters the market when the DigitalF-T01 indicator cloud changes its color.

EMV_Histogram EMV_Histogram

Ease of Movement indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

EMVCandle EMVCandle

The Ease of Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.