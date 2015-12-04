Join our fan page
EMV_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 3668
Ease of Movement implemented in the form of a color histogram.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The EMV_Histogram indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14144
