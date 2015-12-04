CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

FatlMacd_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3704
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
fatlmacd.mq5 (8.23 KB) view
fatlmacd_htf.mq5 (9.12 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The FatlMacd indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires FatlMacd.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The FatlMacd_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The FatlMacd_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/14150

EMVCandle EMVCandle

The Ease of Movement indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

EMV_Histogram EMV_Histogram

Ease of Movement indicator implemented in the form of a color histogram.

FatlMacdCandle FatlMacdCandle

The FatlMacd indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

EMV_Histogram_HTF EMV_Histogram_HTF

The EMV_Histogram indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.