Description

The COBVOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation the technical indicator On Balance Volume (On Balance Volume, OBV) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class COBVOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\COBVnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the COBVOnRingBuffer.mqh class must be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period = 0 , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

The OBV period is used as in case of Integer: if the value is 0 (default) the indicator works like the one included to the terminal - it will be calculated for all bars of the chart. In case of any other positive value specified number of bars is used (Moving Average principle) for value calculation at each chart bar.

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double & price[], const long & volume[]); );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, c onst double price, c onst long volume, c onst int index

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); int Period (); int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\COBVOnRingBuffer.mqh> COBVOnRingBuffer obv; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { obv.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,close,tick_volume); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) OBV_Buffer[i] = obv[rates_total- 1 -i]; ... return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The indicator calculates the Test_OBV_OnArrayRB.mq5 file on the basis of the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_OBV_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the OBV indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this indicator ring buffer one more OBV is drawn.