Indicators

RoundPrice-Ext - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin

6512

(21)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Tartan

A very convenient indicator to confirm any signals of entry to the market.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 24.10.2007. 

Fig.1 The RoundPrice-Ext indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1411

